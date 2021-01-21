Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 14-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
