It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barel…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 6-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 21-degree low is fo…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.