It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 7.25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
