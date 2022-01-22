It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 12 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
