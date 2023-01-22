Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.