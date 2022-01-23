It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barel…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 6-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for t…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It mig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 12 degrees is today's low. D…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.