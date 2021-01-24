 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert