Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 1-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST.