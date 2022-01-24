It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 1-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It mig…
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barel…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 6-degree low is for…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 12 degrees is today's low. D…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…