Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. W…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.5. We'll see a low temp…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. There is a 70…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up ind…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 7.25. Today's forecasted l…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind g…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle u…