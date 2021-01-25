 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert