Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.13. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

