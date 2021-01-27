Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main content
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 13.84. 7 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 12:00 AM CST. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

