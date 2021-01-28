 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.88. A 8-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

