It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.01. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
