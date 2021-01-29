Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.01. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.