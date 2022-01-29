It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It mig…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 12 degrees is today's low. D…
This evening in Kenosha: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -6F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good da…