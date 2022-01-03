 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert