Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

