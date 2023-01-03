Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The …
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is onl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Th…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be …
This evening in Kenosha: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance …