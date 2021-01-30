Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.