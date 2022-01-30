It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
