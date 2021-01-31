It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until SUN 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
