Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.48. Today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Frida…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 d…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Monday, with temper…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, …