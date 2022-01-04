Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. It might be …
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 5 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomo…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.…
This evening in Kenosha: Periods of snow. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher w…