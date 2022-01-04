 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

