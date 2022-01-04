Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.