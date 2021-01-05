 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

