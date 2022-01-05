Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.