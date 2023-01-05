It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is onl…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The …
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be …