It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is onl…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The …
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatur…
This evening in Kenosha: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance …