Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

