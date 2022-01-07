It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 5 degrees is today's …
This evening in Kenosha: Periods of snow. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher w…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Plan on…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low tempe…