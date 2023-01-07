 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

