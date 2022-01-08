 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

