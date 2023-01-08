Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Snow will be around today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Track the activity across the state and find out who will see the most in our latest forecast.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Lots of light to moderate snow across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.
Catching a break from the snow today, but another round looks to work over us this weekend. Find out when the chance begins, how long it will last, and how much snow is expected to fall here.
