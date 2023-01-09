 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

