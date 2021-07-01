 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

