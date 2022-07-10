Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
