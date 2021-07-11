Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
