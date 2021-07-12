Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
