 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert