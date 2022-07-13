Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.