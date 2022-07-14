Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.