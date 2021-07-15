The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. …
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. There is onl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 64 degrees is toda…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …