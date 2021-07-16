 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert