Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:16 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

