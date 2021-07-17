 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert