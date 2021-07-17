Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
