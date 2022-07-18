Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.