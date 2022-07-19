Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.