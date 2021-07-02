 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert