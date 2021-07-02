It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather f…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We …
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorm…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and v…
This evening in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gus…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It's likely to rai…