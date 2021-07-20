 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert