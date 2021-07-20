Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.