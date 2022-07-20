Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
