Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

