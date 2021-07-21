Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Kenosha. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
