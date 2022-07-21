Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.