Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…
Nice weather today! Rain will begin to return tonight though and Friday is looking like a wet one, especially in southern Wisconsin. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temp…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. T…
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at …