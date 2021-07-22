It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
