Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
