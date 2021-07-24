The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
